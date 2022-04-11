AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News earned the Texas Broadcast News Awards’ top honor Saturday night, winning the Overall Excellence award in the statewide competition put on by the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

KXAN beat out stations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, winning six total awards.

KXAN Investigates won for its investigative report, Mental Competency Consequences: The Hidden and Unreliable Data Texas Tracks… or Doesn’t.

KXAN’s Eric Henrikson compiled 2021’s best shots from our station’s photojournalists and multimedia journalists in an entry spanning a little over 10 minutes, which led to a win in the Station Photojournalism category. The compilation featured coverage on severe weather, the Sixth Street mass shooting, Austin’s homelessness response and the February 2021 winter storm.

Reporter Tahera Rahman was recognized in the Multimedia Journalist category as well as Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans in the Specialty or Beat Reporting category.

The Texas Broadcast News Awards took the place of the discontinued Texas Associated Press Broadcast Awards. The awards received more than 400 entries from radio and television stations in the state.

Award-winning KXAN

Overall Texas Excellence – Television

KXAN Overall Excellence 2021 (KXAN Staff)

Investigative Report

Mental Competency Consequences: The Hidden and Unreliable Data Texas Tracks… or Doesn’t (Josh Hinkle, David Barer, Ben Friberg, Eric Henrikson, Rachel Gale)

Station Photojournalism

Capturing the Moment | KXAN Photojournalism 2021 (KXAN Staff)

Multimedia Journalist

Stories of 2021 (Tahera Rahman)

Specialty or Beat Reporting

Weather In-depth (David Yeomans)

Continuing Coverage

Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report (David Barer, Jody Barr, Ben Friberg, Josh Hinkle, Rachel Gale)