KXAN wins Emmy Awards for investigations, State of Texas, weather

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Eleven KXAN employees took home Lone Star Emmy Awards Saturday night for their work on statewide investigations, the State of Texas program and weather education.

Below are details of the three awards KXAN-TV won and the names of the journalists who worked on them:

Journalistic Enterprise

The Journalistic Enterprise category is one of the most esteemed awards of the night. The following people worked on “Mayberry Texas: A Catalyst Project,” a docu-series, podcast and interactive statewide map focused on missing persons in Texas and a potential solution to help solve more of those cases.

Josh Hinkle, Director of Investigations & Innovation

Robert Sims, Digital Programmer

Arezow Doost, Investigative Producer

Sarah Rafique, Investigative Producer

Andrew Choat, Videographer

Jorge Ruano, Graphic Artist

Kate Winkle, Digital Executive Producer

Politics/Government – Program

This is the 7th consecutive year KXAN has won an Emmy for the best political program in Texas for “State of Texas.” This year’s entry, “State of Texas: Mothers Erased” focused on a statewide investigation into women who die from pregnancy or delivery complications and the issues Texas has with tracking maternal mortality.

Josh Hinkle, Host/Executive Producer

Arezow Doost, Investigative Reporter

Sarah Rafique, Digital Investigative Reporter

Chris Nelson, Photojournalist

John Thomas, Political Producer

Weather – Series

KXAN’s series of videos known as “First Warning Weather University” is an educational program from the First Warning Weather team explaining weather phenomena. The videos launched this year and cover topics such as “How does lightning form?”, “Why does Central Texas flood so much?”, “Why does wind form?” and many others.