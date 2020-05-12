KXAN honored with ‘Overall Excellence’ among 7 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Focused on serving the Central Texas community and getting results, KXAN is awarded for its in-depth, investigative journalism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Tuesday KXAN’s in-depth, investigative reporting won seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the highest honor of “Overall Excellence.”

RTDNA presents the awards annually to recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.

At the regional level, KXAN competes in the large market category against TV stations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Regional winners move on to the national round of the competition.

The regional Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting honors KXAN’s investigation, Bargaining the Badge, revealing how Texas law enforcement officers accused of a crime permanently surrendered their peace officer licenses as part of a deal to avoid prison.

KXAN received the Award for Excellence in Innovation for its project, Save Our Students. The multi-platform series of reports focuses on unique solutions happening around Texas and across the country to help with students’ mental wellness and safety.

“I am beyond proud of this newsroom and their daily commitment to supporting the Central Texas community with responsible and impactful journalism,” said Eric Lassberg, vice president and general manager of KXAN.

New to the Murrow competition is the Podcast category and KXAN won with its inaugural season of Catalyst, an investigative podcast exposing societal problems that impact Texans. The first season explored missing persons in Texas.

For the fifth year, KXAN’s investigative team wins the Multimedia category for its body of work in 2019.

KXAN’s multi-platform project exploring four decades of mass shootings in Texas, A History of Mass Violence, is honored with an Award for News Series.

The project started after the August 2019 shootings inside an El Paso Walmart and in the cities of Midland and Odessa. KXAN asked state leaders about options to prevent future tragedies, including advanced training and suspicious activity reporting by citizens.

Another innovative project asked women in Texas to describe their experiences of medical complications in childbirth. KXAN compiled their video diaries for Mothers Erased, which won the Award for Continuing Coverage. The reporting explained challenges tracking cases of maternal deaths and near-deaths statewide.

“We appreciate RTDNA recognizing KXAN in so many categories for our innovative and multifaceted approach to in-depth, investigative journalism,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross.

KXAN’s winning entry for Overall Excellence highlighted some of the newsroom’s best in-depth, investigative coverage on-air and online in 2019. The compilation of work ranges from KXAN’s breaking news coverage of the El Paso Walmart shooting and the University of Texas admissions scandal, to in-depth weather reports by KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans and human interest storytelling by KXAN news anchor Sydney Benter.

The overall excellence entry also features KXAN’s daily in-depth political coverage as well as its weekly political news show, State of Texas, hosted by Josh Hinkle. The program airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on KXAN before NBC’s Meet the Press.

The Murrow Awards represent the values, principles and standards of Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today are doing an exemplary job of serving their communities by seeking and reporting the truth, raising issues that often serve as catalysts for positive change in their viewing and listening areas,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer.