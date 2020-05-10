Kohl’s department stores set to reopen in Texas Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Department store and retail chain Kohl’s will reopen all of its stores in Texas and nine other states starting Monday.

The chain already opened up stores in a few other states last week as part of its phased reopening.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

“As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl’s customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers.

“We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors to reopen our stores on a phased timeline, with about twenty-five percent of our stores open by next week. As we reopen and operate in a new environment, I want to thank our associates and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support. We’re thrilled to have you back.”

Kohl’s has made a series of changes to make the shopping experience safer for customers: