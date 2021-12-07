Killeen Mall being evacuated after shooting; at least 1 hurt

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night at the Killeen Mall. The mall is being evacuated, according to the Killeen Police Department, and officers are still looking for the shooter.

Police say around 7:17 p.m., a caller reported a “shots disturbance” at the mall, which is located off I-14 near S W S Young Drive. Officers upgraded the incident to an active shooter situation.

The victim, who was shot multiple times, was taken to Baylor Scott & White. Police said in an update they are in stable condition, conscious and breathing.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a white beanie, white mask and dark clothing, Killeen PD said.

Suspected shooter at the Killeen Mall on Dec. 7, 2021 (Killeen PD Photo)

Killeen PD is telling to community to stay clear from the area. A shelter in place was ordered at the mall, and police are working to get people out safely.

Officers report hundreds of people in the mall when the shooting occurred. As of 9:30 p.m., police are not aware of any other injuries.

Families can pick up loved ones at a designated pickup point on the west side of the mall.

Killeen PD is asking anyone with more details or video of the incident to call the department at (254) 501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.