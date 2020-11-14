Katy soldier among 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

JERUSALEM (KXAN/AP) — A Katy resident is among five American soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash this week during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The U.S. Army reports 31-year-old Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp was killed during the operation with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.

The other victims of the crash are:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts

Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

Several others were injured during the crash.

On Saturday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz issued a statement on Vandemkamp’s death, saying in part, “Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer the Vandekamp family, and all those affected by this crash… The victims of this crash are patriots who risked their lives for liberty so that we may remain safe and free. As details continue to unfold surrounding this incident, let’s pause to remember the selflessness and bravery of America’s fallen servicemen and women.”

The Army says the incident is under investigation.