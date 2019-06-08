K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals
PLANO, TEXAS (KXAN) — As the summer blockbuster season heats up, a theater in Plano knows that movies are always more fun with your best friend.
'K-9 Cinema' created by Eric Lanford aims to become a unique place for people And their pooches to go enjoy a movie. The candy counter's even stocked with doggie treats.
For people who don't have a dog, local shelters are often there on hand With pups up for temporary adoption.
More Texas Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Border agent saves migrant mother, son from Texas bee attack
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas is credited with saving a migrant woman and her young son who were attacked and covered by thousands of bees.
The agency said in a statement Friday that the agent was patrolling the Rio Grande in Brownsville, in southernmost Texas, when bees entered his patrol vehicle.
The agent was looking for the origin of the bees Tuesday when he found what he thought was just a bundle of clothing covered in the insects. He then realized it was a woman curled into a ball.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 21, which will stop the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to Texans younger than 21.
With the governor's signature, Texas will be the 16th state in the U.S. to raise the minimum legal tobacco age to 21.
The bill was championed by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond. In addition, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made raising the tobacco age one of his legislative priorities.Read the Full Article
-
President Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Some Republican lawmakers are warning President Donald Trump that following through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico would be a bad idea.
As the President flies back from Europe, Mexican and American negotiators are meeting at the State Department in Washington. They are trying to reach an agreement on Mexico's immigration policy that President Trump will agree to.
But, the President is giving Mexico an ultimatum — meet his immigration demands or face a 5% tariff on exports to the U.S. Trump says he will sign an order as early as Friday evening to impose the tariffs, which would take effect next week.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face