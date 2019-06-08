K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals prev next

PLANO, TEXAS (KXAN) — As the summer blockbuster season heats up, a theater in Plano knows that movies are always more fun with your best friend.

'K-9 Cinema' created by Eric Lanford aims to become a unique place for people And their pooches to go enjoy a movie. The candy counter's even stocked with doggie treats.

For people who don't have a dog, local shelters are often there on hand With pups up for temporary adoption.

