‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Jimenez released on bond, judge rules false evidence in original conviction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rosa Jimenez has been released from the Texas prison where she’s spent the last 15 years, after she was found guilty of murder in the 2003 choking death of a child in her care.

District Judge Karen Sage ruled her original conviction rested on false evidence which violated her right to due process. In her findings released Wednesday, Sage also noted seeing “clear and convincing evidence” Jimenez is innocent.

“I cannot give Ms. Jimenez justice today, but hopefully I can give her the inalienable right that she has been deprived of for far to long — her freedom,” Sage said.

The judge will recommend her findings to the Court of Criminal Appeals, which will make the final decision to stand with or overturn Jimenez’ conviction or call for a re-trial.

Several people on the virtual call were brought to tears when the judge issued an emotional assessment of the justice system in light of this case.

“Justice delayed is justice denied, and I am deeply sorry for that,” she said. “I’ve learned that justice is an ideal. It’s something we can and should strive for. Maybe someday we will live in a time and in a society that it is regularly achievable, but until then we struggle in a system that is always imperfect, and too often broken.”

The move comes after the defense team for Jimenez brought three new pediatric airway specialists to testify about their disagreement with the original trial experts.

“Clear and convincing evidence that Ms. Jimenez did not intentionally attack and harm the child, and that Bryan Gutierrez’ death was almost certainly the result of a very, very tragic accident and not murder,” the judge stated when summarizing her findings of fact.

