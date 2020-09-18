JuiceLand to close all 33 locations early on Election Day to promote voting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based juicery “JuiceLand” announced Thursday it will close early Nov. 3 to encourage its employees and customers to get out and vote.

The company says all 33 stores will close at 1:30 p.m. to “inspire mindfulness in the community by pushing Texans to the polls.”

“We hope to inspire our juice crew and communities throughout Texas to make a plan to vote and honor our democracy and our individual roles within it,” JuiceLand founder and owner Matt Shook said in a statement.

The change applies to all 26 locations in Austin as well as its two locations in Dallas and five in Houston. The chain usually closes at 9 p.m.

The juicery is the latest to join other companies promoting civic engagement on Election Day.

Earlier this month, clothing store Old Navy announced it will pay its employees to work the polls on Nov. 3. The company is partnering with Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to help address the nationwide shortage in poll workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and early voting in Travis County begins Oct. 13 until Oct. 30. Residents can find their polling location and register to vote at the Travis County Clerk’s website here.