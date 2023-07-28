Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s coverage when the spring was closed to swimmers earlier in 2023.

WIMBERLY, Texas (KXAN) — Jacob’s Well has now had zero flow of water for the sixth time since the summer of 2000, according to The Wimberly Watershed Association.

“There are multiple factors contributing to Jacob’s Well’s near-dry condition, and it’s crucial to recognize that it’s not just one issue at play,” the nonprofit said.

The Watershed Association said part of the issue was that Central Texas was still in Extreme and Exceptional drought conditions. It also said excessive groundwater pumping was a contributor.

“Our community is collectively pumping out more water than is being replenished under the current drought conditions … Now more than ever It is essential for all of us to come together to conserve groundwater during this emergency drought period,” The Watershed Association said.

Earlier in 2023, Hays County Parks officials said Jacob’s Well would be closed to swimming for the “foreseeable future.” At the time, Parks and Recreation staff said swim reservations would remain closed until water flow was sustainable and staff deemed it safe for swim access.