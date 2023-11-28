AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mysterious respiratory illness is affecting dogs in several confirmed states across the country.

But has the illness reached the Lone Star State?

Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical professor at Texas A&M Veterinary School, said it’s hard to tell if the illness has reached Texas because respiratory illnesses are not reportable in dogs in the state.

“We are seeing respiratory illness in Texas. Whether it is the same as what is being reported in other states… we don’t know that yet,” she said.

She said the infection can be tracked if owners are willing to have their dogs tested. Teller said some owners elect to not test. Testing also would not impact the care of the dog.

Teller said the illness is similar to other respiratory infections. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever and watery eyes, and dogs might not play as their usual selves.

Rarely, the illness could lead to the dog developing pneumonia, and some dogs may die, Teller said. But a vast majority of dogs recover from the illness.

When should you see your vet?

Teller said if your dog has a cough or sneeze but is otherwise acting normal, owners should just keep an eye on their dog.

“The vast majority of these dogs do fine. They survive, they recover,” Teller said. “I don’t want people freaking out. We’re advising people to be cautious.”

But owners should take their pet to the vet if symptoms rapidly worsen or the dog has a hard time breathing. Higher-risk dogs include those with asthma, congestive heart failure or smooshed faces like French bulldogs or pugs.

“They have more compromised respiratory systems, and so they may be at higher risk for problems,” she said.

How can owners prevent illness?

“Our recommendations are to be cautious, but not freak out,” Teller said.

She recommends vaccinating dogs against respiratory illnesses and kennel cough. These vaccines include Bordetella, parainfluenza and canine influenza.

If an owner is boarding their dog or taking them to daycare, Teller recommends asking the facility what it is doing to protect the dogs, how they are preventing spread and what they do if an animal has respiratory illness. Concerned dog owners should avoid trips to the dog park or daycare.

What happens next?

Teller said veterinarians do not know what is causing it yet, but active studies are happening at veterinary schools.

“We’re always on the lookout, particularly with diseases that can spread rapidly or diseases that can potentially spread to other species as well,” Teller said.