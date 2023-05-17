TEXAS (KXAN) — An invasive, snake-like worm species is making the rounds throughout Texas, with the possibility of causing physical reactions in humans or animals that come into contact with it.

What is the hammerhead flatworm?

The hammerhead flatworm is a light or honey-colored creature that can grow up to 15 inches long, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Flatworms target and eat earthworms, which are beneficial to soil.

Beyond affecting gardens and crops, flatworms secrete chemicals that can be responsible for skin irritation in humans who come into contact with it or can be poisonous for pets if ingested, per TISI.

This isn’t the species’ first appearance in the Lone Star State. It has been spotted in the U.S. for more than 100 years, with the flatworm preferring hot and humid climates. Since its introduction to North America more than 100 years ago, it has been found naturally in Texas.

Residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have reported sightings this spring, with experts telling KPRC in Houston rainy weather might lead to more spottings statewide.

How do you dispose of hammerhead flatworms?

The pests can be killed using either citrus oil and salt, or sprayed with a combination of citrus oil and vinegar. If spotted, TISI recommends placing the critter in a Ziploc bag filled with salt and/or vinegar, before then throwing out the sealed bag. TISI officials stress using gloves, a paper towel or a stick when handling the worms, followed by thorough washing with warm, soapy water and an alcohol rinse or disinfectant.

Prior to disposing of the flatworm, TISI is requesting residents submit photos and relevant information to help with state tracking efforts on the invasive species. Those can be sent to invasives@shsu.edu for data collection.