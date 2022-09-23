ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into a Texas elementary school early Monday morning.

According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School, and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria.

A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 911. The school custodian also called the police.

The Odessa Police Department and ECISD police responded and arrested the man, who claimed he was being chased.

ECISD police charged the man, who has not been publicly identified, with public intoxication, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Police said they do not believe the man was being chased.

ECISD said the intruder was removed from campus before students began arriving for school.