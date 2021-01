DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — A driver has been taken into custody following a standoff with police that shut down Interstate 20 in south Dallas Friday and caused a 7-mile backup.

A driver initially refused to pull over around 9 a.m. and led police on a slow chase on I-20 before stopping west of Interstate 35E, police told KXAS. Grand Prairie police and SWAT officers responded. The driver surrendered after armored vehicles blocked in the car.

KXAS reports not much is known about the driver.