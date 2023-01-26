SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died at the Bexar County jail on Wednesday morning.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Pentkwoski, 53, died after “experiencing an apparent medical episode”.

The BCSO release says a cadet in the unit was checking on inmates when they saw Pentkwoski was on the floor laying down in the fetal position. The release says the cadet called for the unit deputy and entered the cell.

BCSO says emergency units were requested around 10:18 a.m. and the unit deputy performed life-saving measures.

BCSO says EMS paramedics arrived and pronounced Pentkwoski dead at 10:34 a.m.

According to BCSO, at this time the observation checks appear to be in compliance with Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

BCSO says it appears Pentkwoski suffered from a medical episode, but may have hurt himself earlier Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not say how Pentkwoski may have harmed himself.

The BCSO release says the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine what caused Pentkwoski’s death.

In addition to the Texas Rangers, BCSO says the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office are investigating Pentkwoski’s death.

BCSO says the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified of this death.

According to BCSO, the San Antonio Police Department arrested Daniel Pentkwoski on a third-degree felony charge of retaliation.

Pentkwoski was booked on Monday on a $7,500 bond.