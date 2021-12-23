Injuries, no evacuations after “major industrial accident” near Houston

BAYTOWN (KXAN) – Four people are being treated for injuries after a fire and possible explosion in Baytown, east of Houston. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office called it a major industrial accident and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Deputies are on scene of a major industrial accident at 3525 Decker Dr. in Baytown. The Exxon/Mobile plant. Some injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area.#hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 23, 2021

ExxonMobil Baytown confirms the fire started around 1 a.m. at their facility. Officials there tweeted people nearby may see emergency vehicles and smoke in the area. According to the Houston Business Journal, the facility is part of the largest petrochemical manufacturing complex in the U.S.

At a press conference early Thursday morning, Refinery Manager Rohan Davis said everyone is accounted for and the four people injured are currently “stable,” but would not say how severe the injuries are.

Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility. At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) December 23, 2021

According to the Harris County Sheriff, there are no reports right now to evacuate or shelter-in-place. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also wrote on Twitter four people had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, another went by an ambulance.

Many people on social media reported feeling and hearing the blast.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.