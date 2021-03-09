In-person visits to Texas state jails can resume March 15; visitors must take COVID-19 rapid tests, wear masks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In-person state jail visits across Texas can resume Monday, March 15, a year and two days after they were suspended due to COVID-19, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Tuesday.

A press release on the department’s website said people on official visitation lists can start to sign up for visits at 8 a.m. Wednesday via phone call with the inmate’s unit, but eventually the system will be replaced by an online one.

The visit schedule is as follows:

1-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

All visits have to be scheduled in advance, the department said. Prior to going into any facility, visitors will have to take a COVID-19 rapid test and return a negative result before being allowed entry. Visitors must wear masks at the checkpoint and will be provided one if they don’t have one. Hand sanitizer will also be available, and staff assigned to visitation areas are required to wear N95 masks and gloves.

Visitors should arrive one hour ahead of their scheduled visits to complete the protocol, and no physical contact will be allowed during visits. Barriers will be in place and no items can be exchanged. The department said the entire visiting area and phones will be “routinely” sanitized.”

The department suspended in-person jail visits March 13, 2020 after Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration due to COVID-19. The first inmate to contract COVID-19 was at Lychner State Jail in Harris County on March 22, 2020.