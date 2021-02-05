In-Depth: Historic courthouses at significant fire risk, Texas Historical Commission warns

MASON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Although the devastating Mason County Courthouse fire was determined to be arson, the Texas Historical Commission said old courthouses across the state pose a fire risk.

The commission told KXAN the Mason County Courthouse has previously burned down twice.

“Unfortunately, it was a very common phenomenon back in the 1800s. And unfortunately, you know, still today is a problem,” Susan Tietz with the commission said.

Additionally, Tietz said the Newton County Courthouse burned in 2000, and the Hill County Courthouse also burned in 1993. She said the commission is focused on fixing the primary threats to these buildings — not being up to code and outdated electrical systems.

“These buildings also historically didn’t have any kind of fire suppression systems like sprinkler systems, or any kind of fire-detection notification systems, like fire alarm systems,” she explained.

The Mason County Courthouse was slated for renovations through the commission’s grant program when the fire happened Thursday night. Tietz said they have helped restore courthouses in Central Texas before, and there are many Central Texas buildings still on their list waiting to be funded through the program.

“Currently nearby is the Kimball County Courthouse, and they are currently producing plans and specifications so that they can go to bid in the future,” she said.

The commission is still waiting to find out whether the legislature will give funding for the program. Tietz said they requested $25 million.

Mason County leaders said authorities have a suspect in custody for the courthouse fire.