IN-DEPTH: Heat map showing which Texas cities are getting the most COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas received another 676,280 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, its highest total so far. That made this week the largest vaccine distribution week since doses first became available in mid-December.

The federal government has set up three FEMA sites, one in Houston and two in the Dallas area. Both cities received the same number of doses — 42,120 at NRG Stadium in Houston and 21,060 each at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Fair Park in Dallas.

There are three types of providers the state currently uses to distribute vaccine: FEMA sites, hub providers like city and county health departments and local providers, which can include your local pharmacy or grocery store.

There are 523 providers statewide:

3 FEMA sites

82 hub providers

438 local providers

We’ve mapped out each of those 523 providers for you below. You can zoom in to get a better idea of the distribution in your home county.

Our most populous counties led the way with the most doses received this week, and Harris County with a population of 4.2 million got nearly twice as much as any other county in the state:

Harris County: 109,150 doses

Dallas County: 55,120 doses

Travis County: 46,540 doses

Tarrant County: 41,510 doses

Bexar County: 34,970 doses

Dozens of rural counties also got distributions this week, many 100 doses at a time. Sixty-eight Texas counties got 100 doses of the vaccine; another 26 counties got 200 doses. Statewide, 197 of the 254 Texas counties got at least one dose. Seven counties got more than 25,000.