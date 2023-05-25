AUSTIN (KXAN) – The remains of a soldier killed in World War II will arrive at Austin Bergstrom International Airport Thursday evening in preparation for burial in Killeen, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

In November 1944, Army Pvt. Myron E. Williams, 29, of Dixon, Illinois, was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, according to the DPAA release.

Williams’ unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was reported missing in action on Nov. 16. His body was unable to be recovered, and the Germans never reported him as a prisoner of war.

The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death for Williams on Nov. 17, 1945.

According to the DPAA, Private Williams’ remains were found buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.

They were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification using DNA and dental analysis.

Williams was accounted for by the DPAA July 13, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis, according to DPAA.

The remains of Private Williams will be buried June 2, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

Williams will receive military honors, and his niece will accept the United States flag on his behalf.