This is what resulted after an illegal burn caused a 10 acre fire in Caldwell County on Friday. (Photo Courtesy: Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — What started as an illegal burn led to 10 acres of flames near the Martindale area on Friday.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management wrote on Facebook that several different agencies responded to suppress the fire.

They also reminded the public that the county remains under a burn ban.