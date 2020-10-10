I-35 closed in New Braunfels after 18-wheeler rolls over, spills mason jars across highway

The scene after the crash on I-35 in New Braunfels (Picture: New Braunfels Police)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Part of I-35 is closed in New Braunfels after an 18-wheeler carrying empty mason jars rolled over on Saturday morning.

Pictures posted on Twitter by New Braunfels Police show crews cleaning up a large amount of debris on both sides of the highway after the incident, which happened at Highway 46 South.

New Braunfels Police said the cab of the vehicle caught fire when it crashed, but the fire is now out.

One person was transported to a hospital, but their injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Police said the vehicle’s trailer ended up across the center barrier, causing it to split in half and spilling a large amount of the glass jars all over the road.

A large light pole was also knocked down in the crash.

Northbound I-35 has been completely closed with traffic diverted at the Guadalupe River turnaround. One lane is open on the southbound roadway.

Police say significant delays are expected for the next several hours in the area.