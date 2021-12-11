Hutto High student arrested, removed from school after social media threat

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A Hutto High School student has been arrested after law enforcement identified a threat made to the school on social media.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, Hutto ISD said the student has been charged with false report, a state jail felony, and has been taken to the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student will be removed from the high school and placed in the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, the letter said.

The post was found Friday morning, Hutto ISD said. The threat also included a backpack and a gun emoji.

“Threats of any kind will not be tolerated,” the letter stated. “Hutto ISD Police will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

The student did not have a weapon when they were detained by Hutto ISD Police.