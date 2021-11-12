Hundreds of people now a part of Austin man’s Astroworld lawsuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people are now a part of an Austin man’s lawsuit over the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy, according to his attorney.

Kristian Paredes was one of the first plaintiffs taken on by attorney Thomas J. Henry following last week’s deadly crowd surge in Houston.

In an interview with KXAN on Friday, Henry said the number of plaintiffs had grown to 210 with the figure expected to reach 300 to 400 by early next week.

“I think that the reality is there are strength in numbers because you had so many people that were affected with the crowd crush,” he said.

The attorney said Paredes is still recovering from unspecified physical injuries and psychological effects from the festival. According to the initial petition, Paredes is seeking $1,000,000 for pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical disfigurement, and loss of earnings and earning capacity.

“The experiences he went through, he is still living with,” Henry said.

Friday, a group of attorneys in Houston announced another 90 lawsuits representing more than 200 people. Four other lawsuits were filed in San Antonio, all against performers Travis Scott and Drake, along with Astroworld organizers, promoters, and private security.

“They had no reason to have an event as big as this with a performer like Travis Scott, who has a known history of inciting riots,” San Antonio attorney Angela Tavarez said at a news conference.

In an interview with Houston NBC affiliate KPRC, Travis Scott’s attorney, Ed McPherson, called for an end to “finger-pointing” and asked the public to “let investigators investigate.”

McPherson also maintained his client had no idea how bad things were from his vantage point on stage.

“You have pyrotechnics all around you, flash pots going off. So there’s a lot of noise; there’s a lot of light,” McPherson said. “You have ear monitors in your ear with music blasting, and your own voice blasting in your head… [Travis Scott] certainly couldn’t see the magnitude of what was happening.”

For transparency, Thomas J. Henry is a KXAN advertiser. The decision was made to publish this story based on the broad public interest in this investigation and responses to the Astroworld incident.