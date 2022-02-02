How you can monitor Texas’ power grid online

This image shows the inside of ERCOT’s control room located in Taylor, TX. The control room operators monitor energy levels inside Texas’ power grid around the clock. (Courtesy: ERCOT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), is confident there’s enough reserve power on hand to get Texans through this ice storm.

ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones said the state has 15,000 megawatts of power on reserve to use as needed. That’s enough to power around 11 million homes. The load is expected to peak at 71,000 megawatts Friday morning.

The state isn’t expecting widespread grid issues, but local outages due to snapping tree limbs and ice can’t be ruled out, Gov. Greg Abbott said during a storm briefing.

Here’s how you can monitor Texas’ overall power grid health online using ERCOT’s grid and market conditions tools.

Operating Reserves

This dashboard allows you to look at operating reserves. ERCOT says the grid conditions meter shows the current state of the grid as well as the amount of operating reserves at the time. The meter is color coded to show if the grid is being strained and when conservation is requested from the public. Below are the different stages, according to the ERCOT website:

Green: The grid is operating under normal conditions.

The grid is operating under normal conditions. Yellow: Energy conservation is requested.

Energy conservation is requested. Orange (Energy Emergency Level 1): Emergency operations have begun due to low power reserves, but there are no controlled outages at this time. Energy conservation is requested.

Emergency operations have begun due to low power reserves, but there are no controlled outages at this time. Energy conservation is requested. Red (Energy Emergency Level 2): The emergency level has been raised due to continued low power reserves. Energy conservation is requested. It is advised to create a plan in case controlled outages are needed later. Those with critical medical needs should register with their local utility and have a backup plan.

The emergency level has been raised due to continued low power reserves. Energy conservation is requested. It is advised to create a plan in case controlled outages are needed later. Those with critical medical needs should register with their local utility and have a backup plan. Black (Energy Emergency Level 3): The highest level of emergency operations. Local electric utilities have been instructed to begin controlled outages. Health and safety should be made a priority by using city or county instructions and resources. Energy conservation is critical.

Supply and Demand

This dashboard shows the power grid’s current power supply and demand in real time. The graph also shows projected power supply and demand from hourly forecasts, which can be found here.

There are three different data sets represented on the graph: