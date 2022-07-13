ERCOT is asking energy customers to adjust thermostats to 78°. Getty Images

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in three days, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to voluntarily conserve power as grid conditions tighten during intense summer heat. It’s a voluntary request from the agency, which expires at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

How do you conserve power? For that, we turned to Power to Save Texas.

Air conditioning

Turn your AC up a few degrees. Power to Save Texas said every degree above 78° can save you up to 8% on your energy bill

Set you AC to 80° when you’re gone for more than 4 hours

Invest in a smart thermostat that can be controlled even while you’re away

Use fans. Power to Save Texas says they can make a room feel 4-6° cooler

Keep the sun from shining into your home using blinds and curtains

Try not to use the vent fans above your stove and in your bathroom. They pull in hot air, Power to Save Texas says

If you do lose power, and therefore air conditioning, here are some tips for staying comfortable

Appliances

Think about when you use your appliances which can use energy

Which home appliances use more power? Find out in this story

Keep your refrigerator and freezer full, even if just full of bottles of water, Power to Save says. A full fridge uses less energy

Use the air-dry setting on your dishwasher. The heat-dry uses more energy and also heats your home

Unplug TVs and other electronics when you leave the room

Lighting