AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you already get your 2023 property appraisal? Disagree with it? Texas property owners have until May 15 to file a protest with their county’s appraisal district.

This year, Travis County the appraisal roll increased 13%. In Williamson County, appraised values decreased 12% from 2022. In Hays County, appraisal values went up 24% this year.

If a property owner disagrees with an appraisal value, they can submit a protest to their county’s appraisal district. Then, the county’s appraisal review board hears the taxpayer’s protest and resolves the dispute between the property owner and the appraisal district. The board is a citizen group that determines the outcome of a protest.

The board can consider issues like a proposed property value being too high, a property valued unequal to comparable property in the appraisal district, a chief appraiser denying an exemption and other protest issues, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

The deadline to submit a protest form is May 15 or no later than 30 days from the mail date of your appraisal, whichever is later.

Travis Central Appraisal District recommends people file early to avoid the surge in customer service inquiries closer to the deadline. People needing help may not get assistance before their deadline if they wait, a spokesperson said.

How to file a protest in your county

Check with your county of residence for more protest options and information.

For Travis County homeowners:

Online protest forms can be filed at www.traviscad.org/efile.

Forms can be mailed to PO Box 149012, Austin, Texas 78714.

Forms can be dropped off at 850 E. Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas 78752.

More protest information is online.

For Williamson County homeowners:

Online protest forms can be filed at wcad.org.

Forms and supporting evidence can be mailed or dropped off at 625 FM 1460, Georgetown, Texas 78726.

More protest information is online.

For Hays County homeowners:

Protest forms can be submitted in the online appeals portal.

Protest forms can be emailed to protest@hayscad.com.

Forms can be mailed or delivered to 21001 N. I-35, Kyle, Texas 78640.

HCAD said submitting protests via email, mail or in person could delay the opening and processing of an appeal because they are manually entered in the order received. More protest information is online.

Here is what happens after a protest is submitted, according to the Texas Comptroller: