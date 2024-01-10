AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a deep freeze possible in Central Texas next week, AAA Texas is cautioning residents to take extra steps to protect their cars in advance of sub-freezing temperatures.

AAA Texas said dead batteries are among their most popular service requests during the winter months. Experts said oil in cars thickens when outdoor air cools down, meaning parts start moving slower and car batteries require more power to turn over to start the engine.

AAA Texas said residents should get their car batteries and charging systems checked to ensure they’re in good condition. Batteries that are more than three years old are also at a heightened risk of dying during cooler temperatures.

Cleaning away any corrosion from battery posts or cable connections, as well as wiping away dirt and oil residue, can help keep hardware secure and in tip-top shape, per AAA Texas.

If you try to turn on your car and it doesn’t start immediately, that could signify some battery issues. Clicking noises when a car turns on or dims headlights and interior lights can also signify possible issues on the horizon.

AAA Texas outlined some steps drivers can take to protect their vehicles this winter. Those include:

Parking vehicles inside a garage whenever possible, since the less frigid indoor temperatures won’t strain car batteries as much

Turn off lights, wipers and the car heater before turning off the vehicle’s engine to mitigate any possible battery drain

Unplug phone charges, other USB cables after turning off the vehicle’s engine

For those who see corrosion on the battery, clean it yourself or have a trained technician clean it

Keep a heavy blanket in your vehicle’s trunk during the winter months to help keep warm in the event of a break down or any car issues while on the road

More details are available online.