How to make the perfect mix for planting blackberries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometimes, gardening work isn’t as glamorous as watering plants and smelling the flowers.

This week, the Weekend Gardener John Dromgoole rolls up his sleeves and puts in some hard work to show how to make a mix for planting blackberries.

He combines compost, cedar mulch, soil and shale, but says that people can come up with their own formulas.

The key to getting healthy, juicy blackberries is that the mixture drains well – John says they need good drainage and plenty of sunshine.

