How to make a homemade formula to treat leaf diseases in your garden

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before you head out to the store to buy fungicide to treat leaf diseases in your garden, consider an organic solution instead.

That’s this week’s message from the Weekend Gardener John Dromgoole, who has come up with a homemade formula that he says works like a charm.

Simply combine an ounce of baking soda, a tablespoon of vegetable oil, a few drops of soap and water, and you’ll have a formula to tackle diseases like mildew, John said.

The next step is spraying it on your plants – just make sure you get both sides of the leaves!

