How to help your house plants flourish at home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When it comes to house plants, there’s only one rule – you have to name them.

That’s according to the Weekend Gardener John Dromgoole, who says he names and talks to his indoor plants.

People should take care not to over or under water their plants, John says. Plants should have access to indirect bright light and should never be placed in the sunshine.

John also advises plant lovers to get up close and personal with their plants to wash them – because they might just find an insect that they need to “manage”, he said.

He added that the benefits to house plants are they clean the air and add beauty to the house, and they’re a great way for people who don’t have gardens to enjoy plants.

