How to apply for FEMA disaster relief for Texas winter storm damage

People carry groceries from a local gas station on February 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents of several counties in the KXAN viewing area could be eligible for disaster relief money from the federal government following last week’s historic winter storm.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration Saturday for 77 of Texas’ 254 counties in the aftermath of the storm that kept temperatures frigid for days, pummeled the area with snow and ice, made roads impassable, and is still causing power and plumbing issues for many Texans.

The disaster declaration includes Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties in our viewing area, and residents in those counties can apply for emergency funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown tweeted helpful tips for people to apply for FEMA relief, and he said it’s important to document your losses as much as possible.

“Take photos, keep all receipts and document everything you can,” he said.

Texans: If you were affected by the winter storm, @fema assistance is available.



If uninsured, apply at https://t.co/oqFWS3aK4x. If you have insurance, file a claim first & then apply to FEMA.



Make sure to take photos, keep all receipts, and document EVERYTHING you can. pic.twitter.com/IwAxmXvzgQ — Travis County Judge Andy Brown (@TravisCoJudge) February 22, 2021

If you have homeowners insurance, Brown said to file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance.

To apply, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA smartphone app or call FEMA at (800) 621-3362. Once you get to the front page of the FEMA website, click “Apply Online” to get started.

FEMA says its program don’t cover fuel or food losses. During the application process, please make sure to select the cause of damage “snow/ice” among other damages that may have occurred.

If you are in one of the 77 Texas counties declared a disaster by @POTUS, you can register for @FEMA Assistance in a variety of ways:



🖥 https://t.co/EfZ4X0Khhn



📲 Download the @FEMA App



📞 Call 1-800-621-3362#TexasWinterStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/cqjNnpV6VG — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) February 21, 2021

Brown said people can file FEMA claims for damage to their homes, business and vehicles, along with funeral assistance and child care.