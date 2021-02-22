How to apply for FEMA disaster relief for Texas winter storm damage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents of several counties in the KXAN viewing area could be eligible for disaster relief money from the federal government following last week’s historic winter storm.
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration Saturday for 77 of Texas’ 254 counties in the aftermath of the storm that kept temperatures frigid for days, pummeled the area with snow and ice, made roads impassable, and is still causing power and plumbing issues for many Texans.
The disaster declaration includes Bastrop, Blanco, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties in our viewing area, and residents in those counties can apply for emergency funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Travis County Judge Andy Brown tweeted helpful tips for people to apply for FEMA relief, and he said it’s important to document your losses as much as possible.
“Take photos, keep all receipts and document everything you can,” he said.
If you have homeowners insurance, Brown said to file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance.
To apply, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA smartphone app or call FEMA at (800) 621-3362. Once you get to the front page of the FEMA website, click “Apply Online” to get started.
FEMA says its program don’t cover fuel or food losses. During the application process, please make sure to select the cause of damage “snow/ice” among other damages that may have occurred.
Brown said people can file FEMA claims for damage to their homes, business and vehicles, along with funeral assistance and child care.