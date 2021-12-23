How soon can Texans get new COVID-19 treatment pills?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration green-lighted two oral anti-viral treatments for COVID-19, and Texas is already preparing to receive them.

The FDA approved Merck’s pill, molnupiravir, for people and 18 years and older who have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are high-risk for severe COVID-19, like hospitalization or death. The FDA also specifies that this drug can only be used if other authorized treatment options aren’t accessible or appropriate

The approval follows another one by the FDA earlier this week, for Pfizer’s Paxlovid. It’s also an oral pill for those who have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at-risk for severe disease, but can be used for patients 12 and up.

A spokesperson for Texas’ Department of State Health Services says chain pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Partner program, as well as independent licensed pharmacies, will receive both pills.

He says they aren’t sure yet how much of each will be going where, but that Pfizer’s pill will be much more limited at first, compared with Merck’s molnupiravir.

“Patients will need to be evaluated by and get a prescription from a physician or advanced practice registered nurse and have that filled at a pharmacy with stock available. We expect to have more information on those locations next week,” wrote DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen.

