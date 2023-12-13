AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the start of December, Time Magazine named Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift as the 2023 Person of the Year.

The magazine’s shortlist that Swift was chosen from also included The Hollywood Strikers, Chinese President Xi Jinping, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, The Trump Prosecutors, Barbie, Russian President Vladimir Putin, King Charles III of the United Kingdom, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Since the start of the Time Magazine Person of the Year distinction in 1927, when it was first called “Man of the Year,” with pilot and military officer Charles Lindbergh earning the inaugural title, Texas and New York have tied for the states that have produced the most recipients of the title.

Of those individually named or representing a group, Texans who have been named “Person of the Year” include:

Former president Dwight D. Eisenhower was named “Person of the Year” twice, both in 1944 and in 1959. After being born in Texas in 1890, Eisenhower grew up in Abilene, Kan. before starting his career in the United States Army.

During his long and varied career, Eisenhower took supreme command over the new NATO forces that were being assembled in 1951 and ran for president under the iconic “I like Ike” slogan in 1952. He was in office as the 34th president of the US for two terms, leaving in 1961 after obtaining a truce in Korea and working to ease the tensions of the Cold War.

Former president Lyndon B. Johnson was also named “Person of the Year” twice, first in 1964 and then in 1967. Born in central Texas in 1908, Johnson worked through what is now Texas State University-San Marcos before going on to campaign successfully for the House of Representatives on a New Deal platform. After serving in World War II and in the House and Senate, Johnson entered the 1960 presidential campaign as the running mate for President John F. Kennedy.

When Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, Johnson was sworn in as President. He went on to enact the measures Kennedy had been urging before his death, including a new civil rights bill and a tax cut, then earned the US, “to build a great society, a place where the meaning of man’s life matches the marvels of man’s labor.”

Johnson’s Great Society program became his agenda for Congress in 1965, which included aid to education, Medicare, urban renewal, beautification, conservation, fighting poverty and crime, and removing obstacles to the right to vote.

Born near Vernon in 1946, 39th Solicitor General of the United States Ken Starr served as a lawyer, judge, and later both the president and chancellor of Baylor University. He was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 1998, alongside former president Bill Clinton.

Starr gained national notoriety in the 1990s when he investigated the suicide of Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster, and later the real estate investments of Bill and Hillary Clinton and their associates in the Whitewater scandal. The Whitewater scandal branched into then-President Bill Clinton’s alleged affair with Monica Lewinsky, and the resulting Starr Report led to Clinton’s impeachment.

Former Vice President of Corporate Development at the Enron Corporation, Sherron Watkins was born in Tomball in 1959 and later was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2002 alongside Cynthia Cooper and Coleen Rowley.

Watkins, Cooper and Rowley were known by Time as “The Whistleblowers.” Watkins exposed improper accounting within Enron, after writing a letter to the chairman in 2001 warning him of the accounting issues.

Philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda French Gates was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2005 alongside her then-husband Bill Gates and the musician Bono.

Gates was born in Dallas in 1964 and grew up in the area, then went on to become a marketing manager with Microsoft, has served as a member of Duke University’s Board of Trustees and on the Board of Directors of Graham Holdings, then focused on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pivotal Ventures.

Technically, every Texan has been named Time’s “Person of the Year” – at least all Texans born before or during 2006, when “you” earned the distinction. The reflective Mylar cover of the 2006 issue gave readers a look at themselves, who were named “Person of the Year” collectively for the rise of user-generated content by way of the World Wide Web.

“To be sure, there are individuals we could blame for the many painful and disturbing things that happened in 2006…” said Time Magazine in the 2006 issue, “But look at 2006 through a different lens and you’ll see another story, one that isn’t about conflict or great men. It’s a story about community and collaboration on a scale never seen before. It’s about the cosmic compendium of knowledge Wikipedia and the million-channel people’s network YouTube and the online metropolis MySpace. It’s about the many wresting power from the few and helping one another for nothing and how that will not only change the world, but also change the way the world changes.”