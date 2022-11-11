AUSTIN (KXAN) — More Texans are turning to Google in search of food banks.
“Specifically in Texas, what we’ve seen is a 570% jump in people searching for ‘where to donate food near me?’ said Katherine Williams with Google.org.
The search engine found a 90% spike in Texans searching for “food banks open near me.”
“That indicates perhaps Texans are looking for resources. So, what we’ve done is Google.org has partnered with Feeding America to help deliver 50 million meals across the country,” said Williams.
Feeding America works with the Central Texas Food Bank to help families put food on the table.
“We worked with Feeding America to understand in each state where the need was greatest and that’s where we’re directing our resources,” said Williams.
Williams said Google will also donate $10 million in technical support to food banks.
“inventory management, helping to streamline transportation,” said Williams. “To make sure that sometimes those back end projects that are tabled while food banks are meeting the immediate needs of their communities are put to the forefront so they can better serve their communities”
The search engine will also donate Google search ads for food banks to reach more people looking to donate.
Another way to help the Central Texas Food Bank is through KXAN’s Friendsgiving Challenge.
Currently, 34 million people in the United States including 9 million children are facing food insecurity
Here’s a look at the search data provided by Google.
Texas data
- “Where to donate food near me” increased 570% in the past five years
- Searches on Google for food bank donations increased by 90% over the past five years
- The top searched “how do I apply” in 2022 in Texas is “how do I apply for food stamps”
- Texas is the top state searching for how to “reduce food waste” in 2022
- Abilene is the top metro area searching for “food shortage” in 2022
- “food stamp office near me” breakout, past 12 months
- “food bank distribution schedule near me” increased 500% in the past 12 months
- “food shortages” increased 300% in the past 12 months
- “food pantry near me open now” increased 90% in the past 12 months
- What the food bank says is most needed:
- Peanut Butter, 16 oz – not mixed with other items like jelly, honey, chocolate
- Canned Fruit, 14-16 oz
- Shelf-stable Milk, 8 oz not flavored with chocolate, vanilla, strawberry
- Canned Tuna, 5 oz
- Canned Chicken, 5 oz
- Low-sodium Canned Vegetables, 15-16 oz
- Trail Mix, 1-2 oz bags