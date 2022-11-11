AUSTIN (KXAN) — More Texans are turning to Google in search of food banks.

“Specifically in Texas, what we’ve seen is a 570% jump in people searching for ‘where to donate food near me?’ said Katherine Williams with Google.org.

The search engine found a 90% spike in Texans searching for “food banks open near me.”

“That indicates perhaps Texans are looking for resources. So, what we’ve done is Google.org has partnered with Feeding America to help deliver 50 million meals across the country,” said Williams.

Feeding America works with the Central Texas Food Bank to help families put food on the table.

“We worked with Feeding America to understand in each state where the need was greatest and that’s where we’re directing our resources,” said Williams.

Williams said Google will also donate $10 million in technical support to food banks.

“inventory management, helping to streamline transportation,” said Williams. “To make sure that sometimes those back end projects that are tabled while food banks are meeting the immediate needs of their communities are put to the forefront so they can better serve their communities”

The search engine will also donate Google search ads for food banks to reach more people looking to donate.

Another way to help the Central Texas Food Bank is through KXAN’s Friendsgiving Challenge.

Currently, 34 million people in the United States including 9 million children are facing food insecurity

Here’s a look at the search data provided by Google.

Texas data