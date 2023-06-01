AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday night to suspend the debt ceiling.

The bill, negotiated by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, passed by a vote of 314-117. It now heads to the Senate.

How did the Texas congressional delegation vote?

There are 38 Texans in the U.S. House: 25 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Both parties were split on the bill.

Of the 25 Republicans, 11 voted in favor while 14 were opposed. Meanwhile, nine of the 13 Democrats supported the bill, while four voted against.

Here’s a look at how each member voted:

Republicans voting in favor

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock): “Do the biggest cuts to the woke and bloated bureaucracy, record rescission of fed funds, & reforms to welfare and enviro regs constitute a meaningful step in the right direction? I believe they do.”

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Woodville): “This bill is not perfect, but it is a step in the right direction toward the goal of bringing fiscal responsibility back to D.C. The work is not finished, and the war is not won. The fight for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous union continues.”

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Lewisville): “While I wish there was more direct language for energy permitting to help grow the economy, this legislation does take steps to uphold our commitment to the American taxpayer… Our work is not done; however, we are headed in the right direction and holding this administration accountable.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Houston): “The truth is that this bill was the best case scenario given the political reality we live in. There is no evidence from anyone that we could have negotiated a better outcome. None. Therefore, I had to vote yes.”

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Edinburg): “Defaulting on the debt is not an option that I am willing to entertain. This would devastate our economy and hurt working families. It would also endanger our commitments to seniors, farmers, Border Patrol agents, children with disabilities, and our nation’s heroes — all without achieving significant concessions from President Biden.”

Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Waxahachie): “The Fiscal Responsibility Act lays a pathway to balancing our budget, getting federal government spending in check, and puts limits of federal bureaucrats’ rulemaking authority.”

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Fort Worth): “Some of our friends are critical that we didn’t get more. I wanted more too. But we got the change in direction we need, and we can’t lose that. We conservatives need to build on this win. It’s a step in the right direction that my constituents are demanding, and that is why I voted for the bill tonight.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Austin): “This week House GOP voted for: the largest deficit reduction in history, permitting reforms — a huge win for the energy industry in TX, funding cuts to downsize the IRS, stronger work requirements. Thanks Speaker McCarthy for your leadership in securing conservative victories!”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Richmond)

Rep. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Willow Park)

Democrats voting in favor

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas): “There’s no doubt that we must take a critical look at our spending and find appropriate ways to balance our budget, but the time and place for that discussion is the appropriations and budgeting process, not by risking the full faith and credit of the United States government.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo): “We should never allow the well-being of the American people to become a bargaining chip in partisan politics. After engaging in thoughtful discussions with my fellow colleagues, irrespective of their party affiliations, I am heartened to witness a spirit of compromise prevailing.”

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin): “When Democrats are in charge, [Republicans] are absolutely obsessed with deficits but give them a little power, and their attention — poof — it just magically vanishes as they begin to deplete the Treasury with tax gifts for the well-connected.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso): “Today I voted to pass the Bipartisan Budget Agreement to put an end to the dangerous political games Republicans are playing with our economy and the livelihood of millions of American households.”

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Houston): “Congress has the responsibility to ensure that the United States fulfills its obligations and pays its bills. The Fiscal Responsibility Act makes it possible to do so and prevents a catastrophic default on our obligations, a default that would have devastating impacts not only here at home but around the globe, creating a financial crisis and damaging our long-term interests.”

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen): “Although not perfect, this bipartisan compromise will raise the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, putting hardworking families and South Texans first.”

Rep. Al Green (D-Houston)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston): “It’s very emotional because I want the best for this community. But one thing we know: the financial markets will absolutely collapse and people will lose a massive amount if we don’t vote yes today to ensure that America does not default.”

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth): “While I object to the way this was handled by the Republicans in the House, I voted for the bill to prevent the worst possible crisis – a devastating default on our debt that would hurt Americans across the country.”

Republicans voting against

Rep. John Carter (R-Round Rock): “America cannot maintain its current trajectory & expect to be fiscally sound for decades to come. This bill doesn’t make Washington accountable for its waste. Instead, it will add another $4 trillion to our national debt, a burden that falls on every one of my constituents.”

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Victoria): “Our nation is in serious fiscal trouble, and the only way we’re going to fix it is by making real, substantive spending reforms to bring down our debt and preserve our economy for the long haul. Unfortunately, the agreement made by Speaker McCarthy and President Biden fails to achieve that goal.”

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Sherman): “I am sick and damn tired of people spending money here just so they can win the next election. How about doing what’s in the best interest of our country?”

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Terrell)

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Houston): “The concessions made by the Speaker in his negotiations with President Biden fall far short of my expectations and the expectations of my friends and neighbors in Congressional District 38.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo): “I cannot, in good faith, vote for a bill that prioritizes even more reckless spending as our national debt rapidly approaches $31 trillion. The people of TX13 — and America — deserve better than this.”

Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-Willis): “My decision to not support his legislation came not only from my own overarching concern, but also my constituents’ concern that this did not do enough to get the country back on a sustainable pathway to fiscal responsibility.”

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler): “I am both a fiscal and social conservative, and I have always done my best to promote policies that reflect these values. I intend to continue this at the Federal level, and although I understand that the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 seeks to do this as well, it simply did not go far enough at this critical juncture for me to support its passage.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Austin): “The fact is, at best, we have a two-year spending freeze that’s full of loopholes and gimmicks that would allow for increased funding for the federal bureaucracy in order to achieve a $4 trillion increase in the debt by January 1 of 2025.”

Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney): “Bottom line: The Sleight of Hand Spending Bill continues the headlong rush of out-of-control spending toward fiscal disaster, putting our republic in dire jeopardy.”

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Waco): “While I support some of the provisions in this bill, including permitting production reforms and required offsets for costly regulations, I do not believe this legislation takes sufficient action to get our nation’s fiscal house in order.”

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Irving): “With a crushing national debt of nearly $32 trillion, we must work to secure every additional dollar and penny of savings. After careful consideration, I voted against H.R. 3746 because it doesn’t offer critical reductions in spending, which are necessary to revive our economy.”

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Friendswood): “House Republicans were united behind the Limit, Save, Grow Act, but too few provisions were included in the deal. Regrettably, the deal just does not go far enough to get America back on track.”

Democrats voting against

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Austin): “The House Freedom Caucus ‘no’ votes were for default. The Progressive Caucus ‘no’ votes were for no default, ever.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas): “While I understand the overarching need to avoid the catastrophic consequences of a default, I cannot pretend that this forced Budget Agreement won’t directly harm my constituents.”

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston): “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Fiscal Responsibility Act. While I want to avoid a default on our budget, I do not want it to come at the expense of everyday Americans.”