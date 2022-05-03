AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reactions are pouring in after a draft majority opinion was leaked Monday night, signaling that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The 1973 decision guarantees the Constitutional right to an abortion. If overturned, 23 states, including Texas, would institute bans on abortion, according to analysis by NBC News.

But just how common is the procedure in Texas, and which demographic groups are most likely to get an abortion? KXAN looked at data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The number of abortions provided to Texas residents has declined by about a third since 2008, from almost 80,000 that year to just over 50,000 in 2021. The 2021 total, the most recently available data, does not yet include the number of Texas residents who received an abortion out-of-state.

A vast majority of abortions in Texas are carried out in the first eight weeks after fertilization. Texas Senate Bill 8, which went into effect in September 2021, bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can happen as early as six weeks into the pregnancy. Texas’ law has been called the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

The case before the Supreme Court right now, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is related to a ban on abortion in Mississippi after 15 weeks.

According to data from Texas HHSC, abortions are not proportional to population when it comes to race and ethnicity. The contrast is particularly stark for Black people. The demographic group makes up about 12% of the state’s population, yet accounts for 30% of all abortions in Texas.

White people in Texas make up almost 40% of the state population but account for just 26.7% of all abortions.

A majority of abortions in Texas — 58.6% — are performed on women in their 20s, while 29.6% are on women in their 30s. In 2021, 1,060 abortions were performed on girls under the age of 18.

Most women who received an abortion in Texas in 2021 had never had one before. In 61.7% of abortions, the woman had never had a previous abortion. For about a quarter of women, it was their second abortion.

Of the roughly 50,000 Texas women who got an abortion in 2021, about 20,000 had previously not given birth. In total, 60% were already mothers.

Data for 2022 is not yet available, but abortion rights advocates expect an increase in the number of Texans going out of state for the procedure, in the wake of SB 8.