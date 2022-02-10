How a storm of economic hardships is rattling Austin businesses, impacting customers

New data from the U.S. government Thursday indicate another spike in costs, pushing inflation to 7.5% year-over-year — the largest increase since 1982. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New data from the U.S. government Thursday indicate another spike in costs, pushing inflation to 7.5% year-over-year — the largest increase since 1982.

That’s even higher in the West South Central region that includes Texas, at 7.8%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for January, prices for food, electricity and shelter shared the largest portion of increases.

Food away from home, which includes restaurants and fast food, saw a 6.4% increase in prices over the past year, which has not been seen in 40 years.

That, combined with pay increases amid a labor shortage, means many Austin business owners have had to slowly raise menu prices.

Nathan Lemley, co-owner and co-chef of Foreign & Domestic, says he’s paying his cooks and dishwashers about 20-30% more, along with paying about 20% more on most goods.

“We are slowly having to raise prices,” he said.

Pluckers Wing Bar is also charging customers more.

“Unfortunately due to the ongoing chicken wing shortage, we are experiencing the highest wing prices in history. ‍Pluckers has to temporarily increase the cost of bone-in chicken wings $1.50 per 5 pieces.

As prices become lower we’ll lower our surcharge accordingly,” states a message on their website and on their dine-in menus. ‍

The National Federation of Independent Business and MarketWatch say that 61% of small businesses raised prices with the new year– the highest percentage since 1974.

Consumer Price Index for the The South region, which includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Your grocery store prices

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports prices for cereals and baked goods increased the most between December and January, at 1.8% month-over-month, but every grocer store group index increased.

The only category that did not increase in January was nonalcoholic beverages, for which prices remained the same from December.

The agency reports that folks are paying 7.4% more for food at home than this time last year.

The food at home index rose 7.4 percent over the last 12 months.

“By far the largest increase was that of the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which

rose 12.2 percent over the year,” the agency stated in its Thursday report. “The index for dairy and related products increased 3.1 percent, the smallest 12-month increase among the groups.”

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more from Austin businesses on KXAN News @ 9 and 10 p.m.