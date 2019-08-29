Houston Texas J.J. Watt provides update on Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Two years after Hurricane Harvey rampaged across the Lone Star State, well known NFL defensive end and Houston Texan J.J. Watt provided an update on the money he has raised for those affected by the storm.

Since the storm, Watt has raised over $40 million from donations. Many have questioned where Watt was using the money he had raised.

In a Thursday tweet, Watt laid out a series of numbers detailing the impact his charity has had on relief efforts in the city.

According to Watt, the money he raised has helped repair or rebuild over 1,183 homes, rebuild over 971 child care centers and after school programs and distributed over 239,000,000 meals. Watt says his charity has also provided mental health services to more than 8,900 people and distributed 337,000.

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

Two Year Update. pic.twitter.com/7UgjPfu6fy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2019

“None of this would be possible without your generosity,” Watt wrote. “Thank you for continuing to shine a light on the beauty of the human spirit.”