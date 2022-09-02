UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Houston Texans made a surprise trip to Uvalde Thursday night to offer support for the high school football team.

The Texans joined the Uvalde High football team, the Coyotes, at a team dinner ahead of the high school’s home opener. They also announced that they’d be outfitting the team with new uniforms, with help from Nike, a press release said.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and linebacker Christian Kirksey all went to the dinner. Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine Roland Ramirez, who grew up in Uvalde, also attended. The group offered their support to a community still mourning 19 lives that were tragically lost at Robb Elementary in May.

“It’s an honor to be here with you all,” Kirksey said as he addressed the team. “We know you’re going to have a great season and we’re with you every step of the way.”

Friday morning, Grugier-Hill and Kirksey were joined by Texans Chair/CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair on Good Morning America to announce that they’ll provide the Coyotes new uniforms, and continue supporting the Uvalde community by wearing a “Uvalde Strong” sticker on their helmets during their season opener on Sept. 11. The Texans tweeted photos of the McNairs holding a helmet with the sticker on it.

Texans legends ambassadors Travis Johnson, Kevin Walter and Jonathan Wells, TORO and Texans Cheerleaders also helped put on a flag football event Friday. The Legends also planned to visit the Coyotes in their locker room before kickoff Friday night. TORO and Texans Cheerleaders will help the team and their fans celebrate their first home game of the season.

The Texans also donated $400,000 to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund earlier this summer to offer support for the community.