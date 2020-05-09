Houston teen arrested after allegedly shooting at helicopter hovering at scene of police chopper crash

by: KXAN Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Officials say a teenager opened fire on Houston and DPS helicopter pilots as they hovered over the scene of a helicopter crash that took the life of one Houston police officer.

Investigators believe Josue Trajedo fired at least five shots from two different locations. The teen is now charged with aggravated assault and tampering.

A judge has set the Trajedo’s bond at $100,000. Investigators say they do not believe Trajedo caused the initial helicopter crash.

The funeral for officer Jason Knox, who was killed in that crash, will be held later Saturday. The ceremony will be reserved strictly for family, friends, and first responders.

