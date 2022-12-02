HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston in early November. He was there alongside his uncle and rapper Quavo.

Previously, an investigator said it appears the shooting occurred after an argument outside the bowling alley, where a large group gathered after a private event. Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner said police believe two guns may have been used during the shooting.

TMZ reported at the time Takeoff and Quavo were allegedly playing dice with another group when the fight broke out. The media outlet also said Quavo wasn’t hurt.

Drew Findling, who worked as Takeoff’s attorney, released a statement after the deadly shooting.

“Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” Findling wrote. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

The news conference will start at 2 p.m. It will be live-streamed in this story and on the KXAN Facebook page.