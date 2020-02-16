Houston police searching for boy, 5, after car stolen with him inside

Live Now
HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Houston are searching for a missing boy who was inside a car when it was stolen.

According to a Tweet from Houston police, the child is a 5-year-old black boy who was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt and jeans.

The car is a 2009 black Toyota Corrolla with a paper tag #57887Y6. The vehicle was taken from an area in southwest Houston at 11422 Southwest Freeway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boy or the car is asked to call 9-1-1 as soon as possible.

