HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department released its final report on the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people while hometown rapper Travis Scott performed on stage.

The over-1,200-page report goes into the details that led a grand jury to decide not to indict Scott for any criminal charges back in June.

“Following the conclusion of grand jury proceedings regarding the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, the Houston Police Department pledged to publicly release the investigative report detailing HPD’s investigation into the incident,” an HPD statement said. “HPD’s investigation is complete.”

View the full report here.