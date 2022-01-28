Houston police chief: ‘Sick of it, no more excuses’ on local crime

Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the intersection of McGowen and Hutchins Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded the officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (KIAH/KXAN) — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner said that they plan to unfold initiatives next week that need support from the upper level for the city of Houston after three police officers were shot Thursday afternoon.

In Thursday night’s press conference, Turner certainly thanked medical teams, specifically doctors and nurses at Memorial Hermann.

Finner described the “tough” moment when he received the emergency call about three officers injured.

“It is tough but I received that call today. ‘Three officers down,'” Finner said. “You don’t know the condition, but I’m gonna tell you, stand by your law enforcement officers. Stand by the justice system. We’re going to continue to work here in Harris County, Houston-Harris County, to make sure we’re doing everything we can do, but we need help from everybody.”

“Remember what I said and this doesn’t go for individuals who need treatment, suffering from drug addiction or mental illness,” he said. “But these violent individuals. I’m damn tired of it. We need to stand up as a community and do whatever we’ve got to do. If that is to have more jail capacity, let’s get it done. No more excuses.”

Turner also asked for the support of Houstonians as they face dangerous possibilities on a daily basis.

“I want to ask the people in this city to continue to lift them up, to continue to be very supportive of them. To let them know that we are very supportive of them and that we appreciate them doing everything they can to keep the rest of us safe,” Turner said.

All three officers were in stable condition. The suspect, identified by KXAN sister station KPRC, is 31-year-old Roland Caballero, who was wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction.

Houston Police identified the officers Thursday evening:

Ofc. N. Gadson, 35, four years of service

Ofc. D. Hayden, 32, three years of service

Ofc. A. Alvarez, 28, two years of service

According to HPD, Gadson and Hayden were released from the hospital on Friday. Alvarez remains hospitalized but in stable condition, Houston police said.

Caballero was taken into custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff.