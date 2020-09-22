Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner holds press conference on Tropical Storm Beta response

Flood waters wash over a road near Matagorda Beach as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Texas coast. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with other city leaders, held a briefing to discuss the city’s response to Tropical Storm Beta.

The storm has dumped torrential rain in the area as it comes to a near-stall along the coast, and bands of rains have been sweeping across the Houston area causing flash flood conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Houston and Harris County until 12:45 p.m. as more heavy rain is headed to the area.

This story will be updated with the latest after the conference.

