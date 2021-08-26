Houston boy is first pediatric COVID-19 death without underlying conditions in the city

HOUSTON (KPRC/KXAN) — A Houston boy between the ages of 10 and 19 is reported to be the first pediatric COVID-19 death without underlying health conditions in the city, the Houston Health Department says.

NBC affiliate KPRC 2 reports there have been six previous child deaths in Houston caused by the virus but with underlying conditions.

The boy was unvaccinated and died in late July at a hospital in Houston, according to KPRC. Health officials said it’s unknown if he was infected with a variant of COVID-19.

More information about the boy won’t be released, because of privacy laws, KPRC 2 said.

