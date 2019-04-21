Highway 183 reopened after Williamson County crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Highway 183 is reopened after a crash at State Highway 138 shut it down in both directions on Saturday.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the crash north of Liberty Hill around 6:30 p.m.

The tweet said all lanes would be blocked in both directions to land a medical helicopter, but the department later said the scene was clear and traffic resumed as normal.

The injuries of the people involved are unknown at this time.