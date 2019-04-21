Highway 183 reopened after Williamson County crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Highway 183 is reopened after a crash at State Highway 138 shut it down in both directions on Saturday.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the crash north of Liberty Hill around 6:30 p.m.
The tweet said all lanes would be blocked in both directions to land a medical helicopter, but the department later said the scene was clear and traffic resumed as normal.
The injuries of the people involved are unknown at this time.
Man embarks on mission to visit every Buc-ees in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Youn can't travel across Texas without seeing a billboard plastered with a smiling beaver at some point in your journey. Buc-ees has become synonymous with Texas road trips, and one super fan has made it his mission to visit all these giant rest stops in the lone star state.
Cody Esser, also known on his travel blog as Impulsive Traveler Guy , detailed his love for the pit stop chain and laid out his plan to see them all.Read the Full Article
22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A young barber from the Hill Country is hanging up his hair clippers for a few weeks to cut across his beloved home state in a kayak.
22-year-old Ethan West is kayaking by himself across a big chunk of Texas. He started on April 1 in Telegraph,TX (near Junction) where the South branch of the Llano River originates. He is continuing on until he reaches Matagorda Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. He hopes to complete his journey by April 25 and says three committed friends have agreed to pick up him and his kayak once he reaches the Gulf.Read the Full Article
Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown Austin parking garage.
According to the warrant, Jeremiah Rajahn Holland, 24, and a friend approached the victim as she was leaving the Rain nightclub on East Fourth Street in June 2018. The victim says Holland and his friend talked to her and convinced her to let them give her a ride to her car.
The victim says she and the two men walked to the Frost Bank parking garage, where she says Holland began groping her and slapping her on the butt. She says she told him to get off, asking why he was touching her, but he laughed as if it were a joke.Read the Full Article
