Highway 183 reopened after Williamson County crash

Apr 20, 2019

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Highway 183 is reopened after a crash at State Highway 138 shut it down in both directions on Saturday. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tweeted about the crash north of Liberty Hill around 6:30 p.m. 

The tweet said all lanes would be blocked in both directions to land a medical helicopter, but the department later said the scene was clear and traffic resumed as normal.

The injuries of the people involved are unknown at this time.

