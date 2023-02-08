AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Wednesday it received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the winter storm, according to a news release from HHSC.

“Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”

SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed due to the winter storm last week would need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments, the release said.

SNAP recipients in the counties below have until Feb. 28 to request benefit replacement:

Anderson, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cameron, Cherokee, Coke, Collin, Comal, Concho, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Gillespie, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hopkins, Hunt, Irion, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Smith, Sterling, Tarrant, Titus, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Wichita, Williamson and Wood.

SNAP recipients can also request their replacement food benefits by dialing 211 and selecting option two, the release said.