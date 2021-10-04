Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

(WGHP) — National Taco Day is Monday and many restaurants around the country are offering discounts as well as freebies.
Here’s a list of freebies and deals courtesy of Offers.com:
- 7-Eleven: National Taco Day is probably the best day of all to be loyal. For example, at 7-Eleven, if you are a loyal 7REWARDS member, you can get your mitts on 10 mini tacos for just $1. Want it delivered? There’s a deal for that. Buy your first order of mini tacos through the 7-Eleven app and get your second order FREE.
- Chuy’s: Here’s the deal: Purchase any entrée at Chuy’s and, for just $1, they’ll toss in your choice of either a Crispy or Soft, Ground Beef Taco. And because they get a little confused about their holidays over at Chuy’s, you’ll also be able to talk them into adding a tequila floater to your margarita for just $1. Who needs a National Margarita Day when National Taco Day takes such good care of us?
- Jack in the Box: In exchange for providing your mobile number and agreeing to let them send you text messages, Jack in the Box will give you two free tacos. A fair exchange, in our opinion.
- GoPuff: Load up on regular-priced Old El Paso products from GoPuff to celebrate National Taco Day. On Oct. 4, get 25% off all Old El Paso products, including tacos, salsa, shredded cheese and maybe some guac. You can expect your taco care package to arrive in around 30 minutes, for a flat fee of $1.95.
- Taco Bell: In honor of National Taco Day, place a Taco Bell order of $15 or more on GrubHub and get $5 off.